Ruben Neves was your man of the match in our Player Rater as Wolves won for the first time in five matches with a 1-0 victory against Brighton at the Amex.

The Portugal international provided the assist for Wolves goal, cleverly chipping the ball over the Brighton defence and into the path of Romain Saiss, who slotted the ball past the reach of Robert Sanchez.

