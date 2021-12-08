Rodgers on Covid, Napoli & Europa League challenge
- Published
Brendan Rodgers has been speaking to the media before Leicester travel to Napoli in the Europa League on Thursday.
Here are the key lines:
Rodgers confirmed that seven players and three staff are absent due to Covid or other illness.
He added that Youri Tielemans will be available for the match after a calf injury had kept him side-lined since November.
Rodgers said "we still have a strong squad here - it's just not a fully fit squad", adding that the Covid cases will not "destabilise" them so much that they have to force players out of position.
On whether or not the Newcastle game at the weekend could be postponed due to coronavirus, Rodgers said "I'm really only looking at the next fixture".
Rodgers says his side are "comfortable" knowing that progression to the round of 16 is in their own hands. "The key is to be positive - we played really well against them at home."
On whether the Europa League run is one of the hardest periods he has had as Leicester boss, Rodgers said "it was a tough group, you can see that by the scorelines - we need to be at our best level to get the result we want here".