BBC Sport

Rodgers on Covid, Napoli & Europa League challenge

Published

Brendan Rodgers has been speaking to the media before Leicester travel to Napoli in the Europa League on Thursday.

Here are the key lines:

  • Rodgers confirmed that seven players and three staff are absent due to Covid or other illness.

  • He added that Youri Tielemans will be available for the match after a calf injury had kept him side-lined since November.

  • Rodgers said "we still have a strong squad here - it's just not a fully fit squad", adding that the Covid cases will not "destabilise" them so much that they have to force players out of position.

  • On whether or not the Newcastle game at the weekend could be postponed due to coronavirus, Rodgers said "I'm really only looking at the next fixture".

  • Rodgers says his side are "comfortable" knowing that progression to the round of 16 is in their own hands. "The key is to be positive - we played really well against them at home."

  • On whether the Europa League run is one of the hardest periods he has had as Leicester boss, Rodgers said "it was a tough group, you can see that by the scorelines - we need to be at our best level to get the result we want here".