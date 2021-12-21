Former Manchester City defender Micah Richards thinks Pep Guardiola has sent some of his players "a little message" by leaving them out of the team for the win at Newcastle last weekend.

Jack Grealish and Phil Foden starred in the 7-0 thrashing of Leeds in midweek but were on the bench for the trip to St James' Park after pictures emerged of them at a Christmas party following the Leeds win.

"I think Pep is trying to hammer home to his players to keep their eye on the ball," Richards told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"Christmas is a period where City tend to go on a run and he needs all his players fit and healthy.

"They've got to behave and it's a warning to be careful - if you go out of the team, you may not got your place back."

Ex-Manchester United and Aston Villa forward Dion Dublin agreed, saying: "Pep's standards are so high and that's why he's so good.

"He doesn't let his players drop their guard and I think that's right."

Listen to full discussion on Manchester City from 30'58 on BBC Sounds