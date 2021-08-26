The old Norwich City kit raising money for charity

Chris Goreham, BBC Radio Norfolk

It was great to meet the Bowles family on Norwich market. Andy, Sharon and their son Jacob have set up ‘On The Stall City’, a stall which sells old Canaries kits and other memorabilia.

The project has gone from being an occasional pop-up shop to a permanent fixture on the city’s historic market. They raise money for the Community Sports Foundation which helped Jacob, who is autistic, play sport when he was growing up.

This week’s edition of 'The Scrimmage' was recorded at the stall. Rob even parted with some cash to buy a pair of Grant Hanley match-issue shorts.

Download and listen to the podcast here