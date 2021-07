Aston Villa have offered 30m euros (£25.5m) for 23-year-old Leon Bailey - but Bayer Leverkusen want 35m euros (£29.8m) for the Jamaica winger, who has also attracted interest from Leicester City and Wolves. (Bild - in German)

Meanwhile, Villa will let Dutch winger Anwar El Ghazi leave for £15m if Roma follow up their interest with a firm offer. (Football Insider)

