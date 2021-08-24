After 18 long and frustrating months, supporters are finally back in proper numbers for football matches.

We asked you to tell us about your experiences of being back in capacity crowds - and there were some emotional stories:

James Smit: I was at Anfield for the first time in a year and a half. Not only was it amazing to see it full, but the mural on the Kop for the now 97, seeing away fans, meeting up with old friends... in the dark days of lockdown earlier this year, I wouldn't have thought less than seven months later I'd be back at a full Anfield. It was amazing.

Steven Iowe: The start of You'll Never Walk Alone is always emotional but hearing 50,000 plus singing it left me with a lump in my throat. To hear a crowd of that size, all as one for a common cause, made me feel that maybe things will get back to the way life used to be for the first time in nearly 18 months.

