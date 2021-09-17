Lawro's predictions: Aston Villa v Everton

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Well, the Rafael Benitez revival continues at Everton - he changed the team around to spark their fightback to beat Burnley.

Aston Villa lost at Chelsea last weekend but they were right in that game for a long time - they had plenty of chances in the first half.

It will be close, but I fancy Dean Smith's side to nick the points here. As good as Everton are, we saw them wobble in that game against the Clarets and I can see Villa causing them problems too.

Aqib's prediction: There will be goals in this one. Everton have turned into a bit of a machine under Benitez, although I think it is a shame that James Rodriguez isn't getting a look in. He is a beautiful footballer. 2-3

Shaun's prediction: For some reason I had this down as 0-0 originally. Everton are looking very good at the moment though, so I've got to go with them winning. 0-2

Find out how Lawro, Aqib and Shaun think the rest of this week's fixtures will go