Dinamo Zagreb 0-2 West Ham: The pick of the stats
- Published
In their 20th game, West Ham earned just their sixth away win in major European competition, one of which was the 1965 Cup Winners' Cup final at Wembley (neutral venue). The Hammers scored their first goals, and secured their first victory, in Europe - excluding qualifiers - in five matches.
Michail Antonio became West Ham's first goalscorer in major European competition - again, excluding qualifiers - since Marc-Vivien Foe against NK Osijek in September 1999.
At 22 years 245 days, Declan Rice became West Ham's youngest scorer in major European competition since Frank Lampard's goal against NK Osijek in the 1999-00 Uefa Cup (21 years 88 days).