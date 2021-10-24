Liverpool boss Brendan Rodgers, speaking to MOTD about James Maddison: “He is in the team to score and create goals. That is his job. If you don’t, you don’t play. He is getting back to his level. He worked so hard in the period he was taken out of the team and that was purely for him to break the cycle he was in.

"Huge credit to him, he has gone away and analysed himself and be honest with himself. He has worked so hard and we are starting to see the fruits of that.”

On the win: "Mixed start to the season but players are starting to come back and resetting everything – the international break came at a good time for us.

"You have seen it in this week the difference in how the players are working. They have come out with three big wins and we have to keep moving forward."