'United must change style to fit around Ronaldo'

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer needs to change Manchester United's tactics to get the best out of Cristiano Ronaldo, according to the Euro Leagues team on the Football Daily podcast.

Ronaldo has scored six goals in eight matches since returning to the club, including a late winner against Atalanta on Wednesday.

However, some have suggested that United's tactics do not play to the 36-year-old's strengths, which has contributed to their recent run of inconsistent results.

“This United team still has issues, whether Ronaldo starts or not," said French sports journalist Julien Laurens.

“If you want to press for 90 minutes with a lot of high intensity runs, this is not your guy, so don’t bring him to your club.

“If you decide to bring him in, then play on his strengths, and if you use him that way then you know he is going to win you matches, which goes back to the coaching issue. This team is not coached maybe the way it should be.

"They certainly wouldn’t be in the position they are in without Ronaldo because he has bailed them out a few times already."

