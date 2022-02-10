Aston Villa 3-3 Leeds: Pick of the stats

Aston Villa have won just one of their past four Premier League games in which they have taken the lead (W1 D1 L2), having won each of their previous four such games under Steven Gerrard.

Leeds have scored three goals in consecutive Premier League away games for just the second time in the competition and for the first time since March 1995.

It was the first Premier League match to see a player score more than once in the first half of both sides (Jacob Ramsey and Dan James) since Wolves v Tottenham in March 2011 (Kevin Doyle and Jermain Defoe).

Leeds’ Diego Llorente scored his third Premier League goal – his first away from home – with all three coming from corner kicks.