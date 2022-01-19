Your Wolves gossip round-up

We're over halfway through the January transfer window, so here's your latest round-up of the latest Wolves transfer gossip to drop:

Bruno Lage is determined to hold on to Spanish winger Adama Traore despite Spurs' interest. (Fabrizio Romano), external

Wolves are thought to be among a number of clubs interested in Oldham's Benny Cuoto. (Oldham Times), external

Wolves transfer target Donny van de Beek has been made available by Manchester United. (BirminghamLive), external

