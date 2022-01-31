Newcastle have signed defender Dan Burn from Brighton for £13m.

The 29-year-old has agreed a two-and-a-half-year deal and becomes Newcastle's fifth signing of a busy transfer window window.

It is a long-awaited return to his native north east for the defender, who was released by Newcastle's academy at the age of 11.

"I'm buzzing to be here. I never thought I'd be in this position so to be a Newcastle player and to be around St James' Park, it's something I've dreamt of since I was a kid," said Burn, who was born in Blyth.

"I can't wait to step out in the shirt and to see what it feels like. From sitting in the East Stand as a kid to now, it's crazy. I'm excited to get started."

Brighton boss Graham Potter admitted he did not want to sell Burn this month but felt the offer was too good to turn down for all parties.

“We were not actively looking to sell Dan during this window, but the transfer represents a very good transfer for our club and the player," he said.

“Newcastle are Dan’s boyhood club, and this move allows him to potentially play out the rest of his career at his home club."