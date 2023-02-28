Newcastle fan Charlotte Robson from The True Faith podcast believes Sunday's Carabao Cup final defeat will spur players on to turn their form around.

Eddie Howe's side are now without a win in four games in all competitions, but have two games in hand on fourth-placed Tottenham.

Robson was asked by former Premier League striker Chris Sutton on BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club if the Magpies' recent form shows their season is fizzling out.

"I think we have looked a bit tired in recent games, but I wouldn’t say we are fizzling out," she said.

"We can now focus on the league, which is something we really need to do, especially if we want to finish in the European spots.

"I think it will refocus some players. I don’t know if they expected to win [the Carabao Cup final], but it will put a bit of fire into people’s stomachs."

