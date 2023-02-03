Sutton's predictions: Chelsea v Fulham

Sutton's prediction: 2-1

These two sides met a few weeks ago, when new Chelsea signing Joao Felix was sent off on his debut and Fulham won 2-1.

This time? Well, who knows how Chelsea will line up on Friday with all their new signings - including Enzo Fernandez, the £107m man.

Jorginho started their last game, against Liverpool on 21 January, and he has now joined Arsenal. Hakim Ziyech and Conor Gallagher were also in the team at Anfield and they were linked with moves away - especially Ziyech, who thought he was on his way to Paris St-Germain. Surely he won't be involved?

There are so many questions and there is simply no way Blues boss Graham Potter can know what his best team is now. I do like the look of Mykhailo Mudryk, who is incredibly quick, but selling Jorginho is very odd, even with his contract running out in the summer.

All of this makes it very difficult to make a prediction.

Fulham have lost their last two league games, without playing that badly, and with a settled team they should definitely play the more fluid football.

But maybe this is the moment Potter's luck turns and he gets a break for the first time at Stamford Bridge. That's what I'm going with, anyway!

Schak's prediction: Fulham are going to win this one; they are playing really well at the moment. 0-1

