Liverpool have lost a "nastiness" in their play and require "two or three" new midfielders at the end of the season.

That's the view of former Premier League and Liverpool youth player Craig Hignett.

The Reds made no midfield signings during the January transfer window and the position has become a much-discussed issue for fans and media.

"It would be easy if you could say one thing and say: 'It's this, this isn't working,'" Hignett told BBC Radio Merseyside.

"But it's not, it's a combination of a lot of things. Injuries to key players, people out of form - not just two or three but seven or eight. It's really frustrating watching them. They have spells but fade back to huffing and puffing.

"It's been a lack of quality, which is difficult to say. The teams they are putting out still should be doing better than they are. It has been a tough watch at times.

"In midfield, Liverpool have always had energy and drive. Wijnaldum used to get about the pitch like you wouldn't believe - Henderson and Fabinho too. They'd do all the hard yards and dirty work without getting much notice.

"Now they have more ball players - Thiago is a wonderful footballer - but they have lost that bit of intensity, a bit of nastiness, if you like. Their closing down was unbelievable, they'd smother teams. Now teams have a little bit more space. It's just not quite how it used to be.

"I don't think it's one midfielder they'll need at the end of this season. I think it's two or three. If they can get Jude Bellingham done it will be a real boost to everyone. There is rebuilding needed."

