'Sancho's quality is something Ten Hag really needs right now'

Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Leeds' supporters paired Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho in a 'you let your country down' song.

The pair's careers have moved in different directions since that Euro 2020 penalty shootout loss to Italy.

Rashford has now scored 20 goals in all competitions - and 12 since the World Cup, when he excelled.

Sancho's likely omission from Gareth Southgate's squad for Qatar was put forward as one of the reasons why his early-season form deteriorated, bringing with it physical and mental issues that it took a spell training on his own to overcome.

The former Borussia Dortmund winger's celebration as he ran away had an element of relief to it.

At a time when Manchester United are without the creativity of Christian Eriksen, the unpredictability of Antony and game management skills of Casemiro, Sancho's quality is something Erik ten Hag really needs right now.