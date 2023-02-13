BBC Radio Solent's Adam Blackmore believes Southampton now have no choice but to go for a proven Premier League manager.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily after Nathan Jones was sacked, he said: "Let’s not forget that Rasmus Ankersen had a very good record at Brentford of using his analytics to find great players and of course they brought in Thomas Frank.

"But it hasn’t worked. The shame is, him and the other owners have got more involved than they said they would when they joined the club.

"I think Saints have no choice now other than to go for somebody who isn’t an analytical gamble, somebody who knows the Premier League, who has managed in the Premier League and will get Southampton playing a style of football that the fans will accept.

"You might think that it’s not a great selling point – we’re bottom of the league and we’ve been rubbish at home. But there are a lot of good players in that squad, but they need to be playing the sort of football which uses those talents, not 95 long balls in a game like we saw at times under Nathan Jones."

On potential candidates for the job, Blackmore added: "It’s not a big list. There are a lot of managers who might have been approached by Southampton.

"If you were going to go old school, you are talking about your Rafael Benitez-type figures. Nuno Espirito Santo is another pragmatic manager, but I’m not sure people like them or Marcelo Bielsa will come in and buy into what Southampton’s project is. They thought they could appoint Jones on the project, but the project and Jones didn’t match up.

"If you could put three names out there of managers who have been in the Premier League recently and are out of work, you’d say Steven Gerrard, Frank Lampard and Jesse Marsch. I imagine those three would all be interested given certain circumstances and guarantees."

Listen to Football Daily on BBC Sounds