Celtic 3-1 Hearts: Analysis

Martin Watt, BBC Sport Scotland

Celtic have blown plenty of teams away this season, but had to show grittier qualities to wear down a vibrant Hearts.

Perhaps with Saturday's Scottish Cup tie against Hearts in mind, Ange Postecoglou made four changes - including both full-backs - and it contributed to his side's stilted start as they struggled for cohesion.

However, Celtic's strength in depth helped turn the tide and Sead Haksabanovic will hope his memorable strike earns him a start at the weekend.

Greg Taylor is a fitness doubt for that tie, but Alexandro Bernabei did little to enhance his case to dislodge the Scotland left-back, while the impressive Daizen Maeda's loss would be a further blow after he limped off in the first half.