Defender Serge Aurier says Nottingham Forest are united in their belief that they can avoid Premier League relegation.

Forest's 2-2 draw with fellow strugglers Everton on Sunday kept the Reds four points clear of the drop zone with quarter of the campaign still to play.

"Everyone believes now," he told BBC East Midlands Today. "We need four wins to stay up. That is the first goal for everyone here."

Former Tottenham, Paris St-Germain and Villarreal right-back Aurier was restored to the starting line-up against the Toffees after missing Forest's 4-0 defeat at West Ham because of a calf injury.

The Ivory Coast international is now preparing for his first trip to Spurs since leaving the north London club in August 2021.

Forest were beaten 2-0 at home in the reverse league fixture earlier in the season, but Aurier was in the side when the Reds got past Antonio Conte's men in the Carabao Cup in November.