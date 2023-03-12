Starfelt injury nothing 'significant'

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou has allayed fears over Carl Starfelt's fitness after the centre-half was replaced by Yuki Kobayashi during Celtic's Scottish Cup quarter-final win over Hearts.

“He felt a niggle in his hip flexor in the warm-up and flagged it up really early on in the game,” Postecoglou said. “We got him through to half-time but you could see he wasn’t moving well.

“I don’t think it is anything significant but it was good to get Yuki some game time and you could see his quality.”