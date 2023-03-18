Celtic 3-1 Hibs: Analysis

Martin Watt, BBC Sport Scotland

Hibs' momentum has been stalled after running into both halves of the Old Firm. But while the 4-1 thumping by Rangers was pockmarked by errors and poor defending, Lee Johnson's side thrived after the adversity of Elie Youan's contentious sending off at Celtic Park.

Hibs put up a wall of defiance and defended stoutly under siege to foil Celtic's search for a winner until the closing stages.

Johnson's men can console themselves that, thanks to city rivals Hearts' defeat at Aberdeen, they haven't lost ground in the fight for third.