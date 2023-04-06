Dyche on Rashford, Lampard and fasting players during Ramadan
- Published
Shamoon Hafez, BBC Sport
Sean Dyche has been speaking to the media before Saturday's Premier League game against Manchester United at Old Trafford.
Here are the main lines from the Everton manager:
Dyche says there has always been a "good mood" at the club since he arrived in January and a "nice consistency to how we operate".
Opponents United are still a "very good side" despite their recent poor run before beating Brentford on Wednesday, with Dyche stating: "They had their ups and downs but they are still a very good group of players. They were flying then a big result went against them (7-0 loss to Liverpool)."
On dealing with Marcus Rashford, Dyche said: "We had the same in the build up to the Tottenham game with Harry Kane, it is not about individuals, they have a number of very good players. It is about the team ethic and how we are doing."
On Frank Lampard's appointment as Chelsea caretaker manager, he said: "Fair play to him. I attempt not to question any managers, everyone gets a job for a reason, I wish him well."
Abdoulaye Doucoure "does not need to apologise" to the team after his red card against Spurs on Monday - "he knows you can't raise your hands."
On players who could be fasting for Ramadan for the United game, Dyche said: "They've got the support necessary. They know how to conduct themselves. So I spoke to them about it, they're quite happy with how they deal with what their culture suggests they did too, and they've done it very well so far."