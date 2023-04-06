Dyche says there has always been a "good mood" at the club since he arrived in January and a "nice consistency to how we operate".

Opponents United are still a "very good side" despite their recent poor run before beating Brentford on Wednesday, with Dyche stating: "They had their ups and downs but they are still a very good group of players. They were flying then a big result went against them (7-0 loss to Liverpool)."

On dealing with Marcus Rashford, Dyche said: "We had the same in the build up to the Tottenham game with Harry Kane, it is not about individuals, they have a number of very good players. It is about the team ethic and how we are doing."

On Frank Lampard's appointment as Chelsea caretaker manager, he said: "Fair play to him. I attempt not to question any managers, everyone gets a job for a reason, I wish him well."

Abdoulaye Doucoure "does not need to apologise" to the team after his red card against Spurs on Monday - "he knows you can't raise your hands."