Celtic boss tipped for another Champions League campaign - gossip
- Published
Former Celtic defender Alan Stubbs expects manager Ange Postecoglou to stay at the club next season for another crack at the Champions League. (Scotsman - subscription required), external
Callum McGregor's former manager Notts County, Mark Fotheringham, "never had any doubts over Callum making it big" as the Celtic midfielder prepares to win his 50th Scotland cap. (Sun), external
Scotland assistant John Carver says Celtic captain McGregor is "a coach on the pitch". (Herald - subscription required), external
A proposed new European super league format could earn Celtic and Rangers more than the current bounty on offer in the Champions League. (Mail), external