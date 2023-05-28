St Johnstone 2-0 Livingston: What did the manager say

Livingston boss David Martindale told Sportsound: "Go back to Motherwell, St Mirren, any away game since January and you'll pick the bones out. It's very similar. Terrible goal away from home, again. An easy ball that we don't deal with. We leave it for the keeper, it's not his ball.

"If we keep conceding goals in the manner that we have away from home, then next season we'll be in a precarious position. I will rectify that over the summer.

"Disappointing. Our primary objective is to finish tenth. I can't sugar-coat it - I'm not happy with it, since the turn of the year.

"Eighth? Start of the year I'd have shaken your hand and said thanks very much. Not in a relegation battle, which is ultimately the primary objective. But given the position we got ourselves in come the turn of the year, we've got to feel really disappointed as a group.

"I've got to use perspective but at this point in time I'm finding it difficult. I'm really disappointed with the season from January onwards. Our away form has been poor at best. I know we're difficult to beat at home."