He confirmed Kelechi Iheanacho and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall will return to training on Saturday with the hope that they will be available for Monday's game. However, Caglar Soyuncu will not be available until the final game against West Ham at the earliest.

When asked for his reflections on last Monday's 3-0 home defeat to Liverpool, Smith said: "The result is what hurts us. A lot was said about the players not applying themselves but I’ve got figures to show they did. We matched Liverpool in running. But score lines make the headlines."

On another Monday match: "I don’t like playing on a Monday, especially when there’s only two games to go. I don’t want to change tactics based on what we need. I know we need at least a point."

When asked whether fans giving up is impacting the side, Smith said: "It hasn’t filtered in at all. We are in a position we don’t want to be in. My job hasn’t changed. We’re still in the positions we were. It was going to be tough to get points from Man City and Liverpool. That’s why the Fulham one has hurt us the most."

Pushed on the team's confidence going into the final two matches, Smith said: "If we get the performance we’re capable of, then we can do it."