Former Motherwell marksman Scott McDoanld has hailed the performances of the Fir Park side's current star, Kevin van Veen, but admits they will face a battle to keep hold of the Dutchman this summer.

"Motherwell will try everything to keep Kevin van Veen," McDonald said on the BBC's Scottish Football Podcast.

"He's not getting any younger so it will be interesting to see who the interested parties will be, but there are certainly going to be interested parties there.

"What's been phenomenal about watching him progress this season has been the types of goals that he's scored - he scores all different types of goals.

"You only have to look at the one over the weekend, it was a just a phenomenal strike."