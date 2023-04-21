Everton are boosted by the long-awaited return of striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who Sean Dyche said "will be in the thinking" to feature against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Calvert-Lewin has made just 12 appearances this season and been sidelined with a hamstring issue for more than two months.

He has only featured once under Dyche, but played in a behind-closed-doors 1-0 friendly defeat by National League North side Chester this week.

Dyche said: "He'll certainly be in the thinking, without a doubt. The game the other day was all about him, it was basically for the end of a rehab period.

"He's proved statistically through his training and sport science where he is physically, but obviously a game is slightly different."