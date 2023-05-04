Simon Stone, BBC Sport at Etihad Stadium

This match was played 25 years to the day after Manchester City were relegated to the third tier of English football for the only time in their history.

On that Sunday afternoon in 1998, City won 5-2 at Stoke's Britannia Stadium - as it was then known - but results elsewhere dropped them into a division containing Notts County, York, Chesterfield and Macclesfield. They have come a long way from those days.

In 2023, City are chasing a Treble of the Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup - with Erling Haaland at the head of their challenge.

But it looked for a long time as though he would be denied a goal in a Premier League match for only the 10th time since his summer move from Borussia Dortmund.

He did try to steer one far-post header towards goal at the end of the first half but the angle was against him.

With City leading through Nathan Ake's opener, though, the Norwegian's moment arrived. As Jack Grealish picked up possession in the centre of the pitch, Haaland set off on one of those threatening sprints. Grealish sent the ball through, Haaland steadied himself, then beat Fabianski with a finish that was far harder than he made it look.

It takes his tally to eight goals in his past six league games; City are 12 points from their third successive title and a fifth in six seasons under Pep Guardiola.

Little wonder Guardiola joined City's players and his backroom staff in forming a guard of honour for Haaland as he made his way off the pitch.