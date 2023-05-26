He understands Mohamed Salah’s Instagram post, external explaining his "devastation" at missing out on the top four: "It is a normal description of his. When it is confirmed, it is not a moment for optimism. We all think like Mo about it – we are absolutely not happy that we have not qualified."

However, he insists there are plenty of reasons for optimism: "If you had asked me 10 games ago if we would finish fifth, I would have said, 'Not possible' but the place you can finish behind the top four is fifth and that’s where we are."

He is realistic about their season: "Sometimes you have to accept it. We have had our moments but it is not a season we will talk about. The challenge is to reinvent ourselves and it’s what we have started. It’s super exciting."

A final day with nothing riding on it is unusual: "Usually, everything is at stake and I cannot remember when that was not the case. But we only play to win. I will pick a team with a lot of desire and make sure we have players who are ready in all departments."