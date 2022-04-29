Watford discussion turns to who will succeed Hodgson

Geoff Doyle, BBC Three Counties Radio

Watford aren't down yet but it seems just a matter of time. The Hornets need to win four of their five remaining games to stay up - and even that might not be enough.

After a woeful campaign, fans are already looking ahead to the next one. You can't blame them. For those supporters who only watch the Hornets' home games, they have only seen two victories all season.

Bearing in mind most of the promotion-winning season was played behind closed doors, and the season before that they were also relegated, fans haven't had any sustained success for a very long time.

Three years ago actually - and that good FA Cup run. So you can understand why this season has almost been written off by fans.

Attention has now turned towards who will succeed manager Roy Hodgson at the end of the season. Gino Pozzo, Scott Duxbury and the board have got to get this right.

They have claimed, in a recent fans' meeting, that they want more stability at the club and less manager chopping and changing. For that to happen the next manager has to be the right one.

Names like Diego Martinez (ex-Granada boss who Pozzo will know well) and former Italy defender Fabio Cannavaro, who has worked in China and Saudi Arabia, are two being mentioned.

But maybe it's time to hire a young one with English Football League experience - a promotion or two on their CV wouldn't go amiss either.