Chelsea have made a final bid to try keep Andreas Christensen at Stamford Bridge, with the Denmark international said to be on the verge of signing a pre-contract agreement to join Barcelona in the summer. (90min), external

Striker Timo Werner is questioning his future at the club and the 25-year-old will speak to manager Thomas Tuchel. (Mail), external

Meanwhile, Roman Abramovich has already received several serious bids in the region of £3bn to buy the club. (PA, via Independent), external

