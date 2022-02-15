Trent Alexander-Arnold feels Liverpool are in a good position to lift silverware this season - and even the Premier League title is not out of reach yet.

The Reds are in the last 16 of the Champions League, face Chelsea in the final of the Carabao Cup later this month and take on Norwich in the FA Cup fifth round in March.

However, Liverpool trail Manchester City by nine points in the top flight but do have a game in hand over the champions.

"As a team and as a club, we do expect ourselves to go as far as we can in competitions," said the right-back.

"Looking at it now, there's only the league that's not really in our hands; all the cup competitions that we are in, we believe we can win them.

"We believe we can beat anyone on our day if we get it right. The only one is the league - but anything can happen there."