How 'magician' Thiago adds 'zest and variety' to boost Reds midfield

Jordan Chamberlain, Empire of the Kop, external

Thiago Alcantara is a magician. The Spaniard, when fit, could play for any side on the planet and it's only injuries which have held him back at Liverpool.

The midfielder came on with half an hour to go on Saturday. Within minutes of his arrival, Liverpool had equalised and then taken the lead against Norwich.

His composure on the ball is unrivalled. Thiago knows when to inject speed into an attack and when to slow the game down. He's a master at controlling tempo and his range of passing adds zest and variety to a midfield that has always been renowned for its solidity and work ethic.

Thiago's fitness issues means Jurgen Klopp must use him sparingly, but even from the bench, he can make a big difference - as he proved at Anfield.

With Fabinho flying and Jordan Henderson finding some proper form, Liverpool's midfield may soon be regarded as highly as the defence and frontline.