From Robbo to Beslija - your best & worst Hearts signings

We asked you to cast your mind back and tell us your best and worst Hearts signings from over the years.

Here are some of your thoughts:

Gordon: The worst Hearts signing ever, not even close, is Mirsad Beslija. He cost £1m for nine games, no goals and just one cross, plus a heap of injuries and a dispute with a Belgian club.

Michael: Eduardas Kurskis was horrible, with three appearances, three defeats. He threw the ball over his own line against Rangers and topped it off with a sending off for violent conduct. He was not a good goalkeeper at all. John Robertson was such a good signing they did it twice, a record scorer decades later.

Calum: The worst signing was by far Beslija. He signed in 2006 for around £1m, he played nine times, went out on loan and was then released, a lot of money for nothing. The best is harder but I'd have to pick Rudi Skacel. On loan in 2005-06 from Marseille he did great then was brought back permanently in 2010-12 and was still just as good, a club legend and a 5-1 cup winner!

Alan: Good buys were Eamonn Bannon, John Colquhoun, Robertson, Craig Gordon and Lawrence Shankland. Bad buys were any of the Lithuanian players brought by Vladimir Romanov.