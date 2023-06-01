On this day 23 years ago...

Martin O'Neill was enticed from Leicester City to become Celtic manager on a three-year deal.

It proved a marriage made in heaven as O'Neill revitalised the club, securing the domestic treble in his first season and winning a further two league titles in his seven trophies across his five-year tenure.

There was, of course, also the unforgettable run to the 2003 Uefa Cup final in Seville where Jose Mourinho's Porto broke Celtic's hearts.

Marking the anniversary of his arrival, O'Neill wrote on Twitter: "It's 23 years since I was appointed manager of Celtic.

"It was the beginning of five phenomenal years at Celtic Park and I loved every second.

"I always enjoy returning and it was a great honour to be involved in celebrating the current team's success last weekend. #HailHail."