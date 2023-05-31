Young to leave Aston Villa

Aston Villa have confirmed that Ashley Young will leave the club this summer upon the expiration of his contract.

The 37-year-old re-joined Villa in 2021 on an initial one-year deal which was extended to the end of the 2022/23 campaign and made 32 appearances in all competitions this season, scoring once.

A statement from Aston Villa described Young as "A firm fans’ favourite who was a versatile, experienced and popular member of the dressing room, made 250 appearances in claret and blue over two spells with the club."

It added: "Everyone at Aston Villa would like to sincerely thank Ashley for his service to the club and wish him all the very best in his future endeavours."