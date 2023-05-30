Liverpool have rejected a permanent transfer offer from abroad for Portugal Under-21 attacking midfielder Fabio Carvalho, with the Anfield club only considering a loan deal for the 20-year-old. (Athletic - subscription required), external

Meanwhile, Roberto Firmino, who will leave Liverpool this summer, is waiting to see where he would fit in with Real Madrid's plans before making a decision on moving to Spain. (Mail), external

