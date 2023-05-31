Brighton captain Lewis Dunk says this season has been the proudest of his career as the Seagulls qualified for Europe for the first time in their history.

"Very successful, history made for the club," he told BBC Radio Sussex's Albion Unlimited podcast.

"I'm very proud to lead the boys to making history with this football club. What a season and what a bunch of lads.

"We're a tight-knit group and we've had ups and downs throughout this season - losing the manager at a critical time when we were in a good place and bouncing out of that with another good manager that's taken us another step further.

"It's been a rollercoaster of a year and a year that we're very proud of as a group. We'd like to have a summer off now and prepare for next year and see what we can do even better."

When asked if this campaign has been the proudest he's experienced, Dunk said: "Probably yeah. I think so.

"The way we've done it - to come through losing Graham and losing all his coaching staff and then bouncing back and stepping on and achieving what we've achieved is incredible.

"My captaincy is an easy job with this group. I don't have to do anything, I just turn up on a weekend and play football. It's been an incredible journey. A very proud moment and proud season."

