As Tottenham are set to open talks with Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou, we asked you for your views on whether he is the right man for the job.

Here are a selection of your comments:

Delboy: Firstly still not certain that Postecoglou will accept the job and secondly still very possible that Levy could torpedo the whole deal in a manner that he only knows how to and has repeatedly done in the past. He seems a very nice chap and am sure that he is capable in a certain environment which would not include the unmanageable Spurs.

MDL: The more I dig, the more I like Postecoglou - think he would be a good fit and importantly bring back attacking football that has been so missed since Pochettino left. There's a clear connection between himself the players and the fans!

Kier: It seems an very underwhelming appointment considering the list of managers available. He is certainly not a better option than Pochettino which baffles me why you would go for him first? Seems like a decent guy but have a feeling he will struggle in the toxic environment of the Premier League and the feeling at the club. Needs to hit the ground running.

Jay: The Spurs have been unsettled for years. Ange demands success and this is what the Spurs are desperate for. The back room need to stump up money, time and full support for Ange to do what he does. He has had success on every continent where he has managed; he has had success at the continental and world level. He's the man for the job.

Riyad: I think Ange Postecoglou is a downgrade from some of the other potential managers that were linked to Spurs after Conte left. Nagelsmann, Slot and Poch all better managers in my opinion. Once Kane leaves, it will be a real challenge to get Spurs get back into the top four.

Hotspur Al: Big fan of what Ange has achieved with Celtic - the way he turned the club around and has them playing exciting football. I was calling for him from the off as soon as we sacked Conte. The right man at the right time.