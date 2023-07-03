Nicolas Jackson says he is looking forward to following in the footsteps of former Chelsea stars Didier Drogba, Nicolas Anelka and Demba Ba after completing a switch from Villarreal.

The 22-year-old has penned an eight-year-deal at Stamford Bridge and told the Blues website, external making the move was an easy decision.

"When Chelsea came, there was no question in my mind," he said. "I talked to my family and my agent and I have icons who played here.

"I watched those players for Chelsea when I was growing up. My heart said the answer should be yes, so I decided to follow it and come here."

Jackson earned his move to west London with a stunning end to the 2022-23 season and is fully confident he will adapt to the Premier League.

"I was not amazed or surprised at how well my season went," he said.

"I know how lucky I am to be able to do what I do, playing football for teams like this and in stadiums like this. I always want to make the most of what I have been given and I always want to do better."