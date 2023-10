Fresh concerns have been raised over Everton's prospective new owners 777 Partners, after Brazilian side Vasco da Gama, another of their clubs, failed to meet payments on three transfers costing around £4.5m in total. (Guardian), external

Everton are set to sign a deal with kit manufacturer Castore despite Aston Villa complaining about sweat-heavy shirts that become uncomfortable to wear. (Telegraph - subscription), external

Want more news? Read Tuesday's full gossip column