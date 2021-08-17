Sunday's victory over Manchester City was "really big" for new Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo, according to former Blackburn striker Chris Sutton.

"It was a big statement to beat City in the manner they did," Sutton said on the Football Daily podcast.

"There are probably a large amount of Tottenham fans who were underwhelmed by the appointment of Nuno. He may even have been seventh or eight choice.

"It was really big for him [the win]. The Harry Kane stuff is an absolute nightmare for him to deal with it."

