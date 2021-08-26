The Champions League group stage kicks off in just three weeks on 14-15 September.

While full details about all the fixtures will be announced in due course, if you're planning any away trips - or just want to make sure you don't miss your team's home games - here's when the matches will be taking place...

Matchday one: 14-15 September

Matchday two: 28-29 September

Matchday three: 19-20 October

Matchday four: 2-3 November

Matchday five: 23-24 November

Matchday six: 7-8 December