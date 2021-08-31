Happy with Aston Villa's summer transfer business? Or are they still searching for that final piece of the jigsaw before the window closes at 23:00 BST tonight?

Here's the full rundown of Villa's ins and outs during the close season:

Ins: Emiliano Buendia (Norwich), Ashley Young (Inter Milan), Josh Feeney (Fleetwood Town), Finn Azaz (West Brom), Tim Iroegbunam (West Brom), Leon Bailey (Bayer Leverkusen), Danny Ings (Southampton), Axel Tuanzebe (Man Utd, loan), Caleb Chukwuemeka (Northampton)

Outs: Ahmed El Mohamady (released), Neil Taylor (released), Tom Heaton (Man Utd), Lewis Brunt (released), Brad Burton (released), Jack Clarke (released), Charlie Farr (released), Ben Guy (released), Callum Rowe (released), Harrison Sohna (released), Michael Tait (released), Jake Walker (released), Bjorn Engels (Royal Antwerp) Indiana Vassilev (Inter Miami, loan), Lovre Kalinic (Hajduk Split, loan), Seb Revan (Grimsby Town, loan) Kaine Kesler Hayden (Swindon Town, loan), Jack Grealish (Man City), Louie Barry (Ipswich, loan), Brad Young (Carlisle United, loan), Tyreik Wright (Salford, loan), Arjan Raikhy (Stockport County, loan), Wesley (Club Brugge, loan), Conor Hourihane (Sheff Utd, loan)

