Sterling's tribute to late Twitch star

Published

Ciaran Varley, BBC Sport

Raheem Sterling celebrated opening the scoring for England against Hungary on Thursday by paying his respects to friend Steffie Gregg.

In a hostile atmosphere, in which racist chanting was aimed at England players including Sterling, the Three Lions romped to a 4-0 win - as the Manchester City man netted his16th goal in his past 24 internationals.

It felt like a good answer to some Hungary fans who had jeered England as they took the knee before the match.

As Sterling celebrated his goal, he lifted his shirt to reveal a message that read "Love you forever, Steffie Gregg", before he was pelted with drinks cups thrown from the stands.

Gregg was a Jamaica-based social media influencer and Twitch streamer, who died earlier this week after contracting Covid-19.

The 26-year-old was the daughter of former race car driver Gary Gregg and understood to have been a childhood friend of Sterling’s.

