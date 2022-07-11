We asked what you thought of Aston Villa's new home kit after it was unveiled on Friday.

Here are some of your thoughts:

Rod: Simple, traditional, classy. Love it!

Mike: Unimaginative but has the vital parts in essence - right colours, our badge. The strapline under the sponsor looks unnecessary. Solid 6/10 shirt.

Matt: Very bland kit - same sort of thing we have had for years. Was hoping for something a bit more ambitious, like the club.

Alex: Like it. Gives it a traditional yet understated look.

Nick: I don't hate it, but I'm not a fan of the additional sponsor strapline. A lot of fans are moaning about the cost, which seems high. A great shirt is all about the performances in it, though - so time will tell!