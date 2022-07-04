Article: published on 4 July 2022
What are your hopes for pre-season?
The United first team have returned to Carrington to start work under Erik ten Hag before the new Premier League season.
With a swathe of pre-season fixtures and a pre-season tour, what are you hoping to see from United?
Tuesday, 12 July - Liverpool v United, Bangkok - 14:00 BST
Friday, 15 July - Melbourne Victory v United, Melbourne - 12:00 BST
Tuesday, 19 July - United v Crystal Palace, Melbourne -12:00 BST
Saturday, 23 July - United v Aston Villa, Perth - 10:45 BST
Saturday, 30 July - Atletico Madrid v United, Oslo - 13:00 BST
Sunday, 31 July - United v Rayo Vallecano, Old Trafford - 16:00 BST
Which young players should get the chance to impress the boss?