The United first team have returned to Carrington to start work under Erik ten Hag before the new Premier League season.

With a swathe of pre-season fixtures and a pre-season tour, what are you hoping to see from United?

Tuesday, 12 July - Liverpool v United, Bangkok - 14:00 BST

Friday, 15 July - Melbourne Victory v United, Melbourne - 12:00 BST

Tuesday, 19 July - United v Crystal Palace, Melbourne -12:00 BST

Saturday, 23 July - United v Aston Villa, Perth - 10:45 BST

Saturday, 30 July - Atletico Madrid v United, Oslo - 13:00 BST

Sunday, 31 July - United v Rayo Vallecano, Old Trafford - 16:00 BST

Which young players should get the chance to impress the boss?

Let us know here