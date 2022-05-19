Frank on Eriksen, Bielsa and Leeds
- Published
Thomas Frank has been speaking to the media before Brentford’s game with relegation-threatened Leeds on Sunday.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
Ethan Pinnock remains unavailable because of his hamstring injury, with Frank saying there is no need to “rush” him back.
On the future of Christian Eriksen, he said: “I am convinced there is a good chance [he will stay]. It’s a win-win for us. He gave something to the team and the fans. We helped him get back to his football life again. If Christian stays, the fans will build a statue in three years. If he moves on, we will applaud him.”
On the atmosphere in the stadium: “It’s been a great season so the fans will want to celebrate that. We have a chance to reach the top 10 so there is a lot to play for.”
He praised former Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa for his influence: “He was an inspiration to managers with the way that his team would play and how he organised the press.”
Frank downplayed the re-emergence of a video featuring Leeds players Stuart Dallas and Liam Cooper taunting Brentford after promotion in July 2020: “In hindsight, maybe I shouldn’t have said 'mind the gap' to them. But I don’t do mind games and won’t use the video as motivation this weekend.”