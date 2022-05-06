Mike Taylor, BBC Radio WM

Over recent weeks it has become increasingly difficult to fit the idea that Wolves are still in the hunt for Europe with their on-field performances, and the reaction of the club’s supporters to them. That darkening tone may make today’s press conference a more uncomfortable experience.

Bruno Lage could offer no explanation last Saturday for why his team had produced such a supine display against Brighton, made all the more maddening for supporters because of the stakes for which Wolves should have been playing. If he has now reached the bottom of it, any insight he can offer will be interesting.

There has been no shortage of explanation among Wolves supporters on radio phone-ins and online, with all manner of rumours being batted about - and more than a few suggesting that Lage may not have the answers. Those fans will hope Lage brings reassurance, analysis and confidence - things that would be in short supply among supporters even without their final fixtures being so daunting.

Alas, what he will probably not bring is good news on injuries, even if Ruben Neves has regained more fitness than he showed when hurried back into the team last weekend. It has already become clear this week that neither Nelson Semedo nor Maximilian Kilman will feature in the last four games.

